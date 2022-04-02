SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Police Department is investigating a carjacking that took place late Saturday evening in San Diego’s Rolando Park neighborhood, authorities said.

According to officer Darius Jamsetjee, a call came into SDPD around 9:28 p.m. and reported an Uber driver had been carjacked in the 6800 block of Veronica Avenue. Officials say that a silver 2020 Toyota Camry with California license plates was taken during the incident and that there are at least four suspects believed to be in the car. Police also said that at least one of the suspects inside the vehicle is armed.

At this time, the whereabouts of the car and the suspects are unknown. Police are asking that residents be on the lookout for the silver Toyota Camry, which has an Uber sticker in the top left corner of the windshield.

The matter remains under investigation by the San Diego Police Department.

