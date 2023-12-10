SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police are investigating a string of armed robberies that all took place in the span of an hour overnight.

Police report the suspects are believed to be a group of teens who targeted liquor and convenience stores.

There were four robberies Saturday evening into Sunday morning. The first one in Golden Hill where four males, possibly between 15 and 17 years old, were armed with handguns and held up a liquor store.

Around 45 minutes later, a similar robbery in Serra Mesa. Then about two miles from there, a gas station was hit in Kearny Mesa. Police say a gun was pointed at an employee as thieves took cash and other items.

The fourth robbery, also in Kearny Mesa, was at a liquor store just after midnight.

Police describe the robbers as black, wearing dark clothing and masks. There were no injuries reported.