SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are investigating after a man was found in City Heights on Sunday with an apparent gunshot wound to his back, the department said.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at the intersection of Altadena Avenue and Wightman Street after receiving multiple calls about a shooting in the area around 7:25 p.m., according to SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski.

Police arrived to find the victim, described as a man in his mid-30s, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper back. First responders attempted life saving measures on the victim before he was transported to a nearby hospital.

The man was later pronounced dead by medical personnel, Shebloski said. The identity of the victim has not been confirmed by authorities.

Homicide Unit detectives were called to the scene to investigate and are currently collecting witness statements.

The suspects fled the scene in a dark colored vehicle, Shebloski said. At this time, multiple descriptions of possible suspects have been provided to detectives, placing them as men in their late teens or early 20s.

However, no conclusive description of the suspects have been narrowed down at this time, according to Shebloski.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by SDPD. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.