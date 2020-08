Police are asking people to avoid the area of Ocean Ave. and Grand Ave. in Pacific Beach due to a police investigation. Photo: San Diego Police Depatment/Twitter

SAN DIEGO — Officers are asking people to avoid an area in Pacific Beach after a reported stabbing.

San Diego Police Department said on Twitter that police are on scene at Ocean Avenue and Grand Avenue.

Officers said they got a call about an assault with a deadly weapon. That person who was hurt has died, according to police.

They are now investigating the death as a homicide.

Police say there is no current threat to the public.

Please avoid the area of Ocean Ave & Grand Avenue due to a police investigation. pic.twitter.com/3dgQXfyvBr — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) August 17, 2020

Media staging area at 700 Grand Avenue near Shore Club. pic.twitter.com/tGdX5hZpIH — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) August 17, 2020

