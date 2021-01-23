Police identify man accused of stealing firefighter gear during Ocean Beach fire

OCEAN BEACH, Calif. — Police say they’ve identified a man suspected of stealing a bag of equipment from a fire engine while firefighters battled flames at an Ocean Beach restaurant.
Crews were working to put out the fire at Mother’s Saloon on Bacon Street around 9:30 p.m. Friday when the theft happened. Authorities said a man got into a fire engine, grabbed a bag with more than $1,000 worth of equipment inside then rode off on a beach cruiser.
The San Diego Police Department posted photos of the suspect on social media Friday night before announcing he was identified Saturday. Officers said the investigation continues.
The department thanked the public for their tips about his identity.
San Diego Fire-Rescue Deputy Chief Kelly Zombro said the fire appeared to have started in the attic area of Mother’s Saloon. The cause is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.
In a statement on their Facebook page, Mother’s Saloon said the fire was contained and they were “on standby for our next step forward.”