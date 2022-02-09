San Diego plans to divert organic waste from landfills to meet climate goals

SAN DIEGO – San Diego city leaders are launching a new program to recycle organic waste and divert it from landfills in a move they say could help fight against climate change.

Under the city’s new program, organic and food waste no longer will end up in local landfills. Instead, it will be recycled into mulch and compost to improve soil quality.

“In order for San Diego to be a global leader on climate action, we must look at all possible ways to combat the climate crisis,” San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said. “This includes keeping organic waste out of our landfills to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in alignment with State Senate Bill 1383. It’s a crucial part of meeting our updated climate goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2035.”

According to city figures, around 39% of San Diegans’ trash is organic waste — 15% of which is food waste. In the update to the “Our Climate, Our Future” climate action initiative, the city will make investments to reduce the amount of organic waste sent to the landfill, where it rots and gives off methane.

California’s SB 1383 requires the reduction of organic waste — such as food scraps, food-soiled paper, yard waste, organic textiles, carpets and wood waste — disposed of in landfills.

Some of the tangible efforts the city will begin include:

Outreach and education campaigns;

Edible food recovery programs; and

New organic waste containers and collection services.

The city will also partner with residents and businesses to assist in waste-reduction efforts, a statement from Gloria’s office read.

“Organic waste recycling is a game-changer, it is one of fastest ways to curb climate change,” said Renee Robertson, San Diego’s Environmental Services Department director. “It requires food scraps, food-soiled paper and yard trimmings to be diverted from the landfill. California is also working toward a 2025 goal to redirect and donate 20% of edible food that is currently wasted to those in need.”

The city also plans to acquire 40 new collection trucks and hire more sanitation workers for the program.

“We want to make sure the San Diego we inherited is something we can pass on to generations, to our children, our grandchildren and their grandchildren,” Gloria said.

City News Service contributed to this report.