SAN DIEGO — In celebration of Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month, a San Diego pizza shop has collaborated with a Michelin-rated chef to launch a specialty pie.

Prince St. Pizza, located in the historic Gaslamp Quarter, joined forces with Los Angles-based Chef Chris Oh, who’s won numerous TV competition shows, owns several restaurants and has founded multiple Korean food businesses, to create a dish to honor the occasion.

Chef Oh says his goal is to “bridge previously unrelated markets together through new culinary traditions” — and that’s exactly what this mashup has accomplished.

Prince St. Pizza will be serving up savory slices of a limited edition Korean BBQ pizza that’s topped with Korean BBQ Ribeye, mozzarella cheese, fresh arugula, sesame oil, sesame seeds and kimchi mayo.

This specialty dish will be available at Prince St. Pizza’s Gaslamp shop as well as its L.A. locations starting May 22 until May 31. Slices and whole pies will be served in-store and whole pies will be available via delivery apps UberEats or Postmates.

As another way to celebrate AAPI Month, Prince St. Pizza says proceeds from this pie will go to the Koreatown Youth + Community Center and San Diego Asian Pacific Islander (API) Coalition.

Looking ahead, Chef Oh, according to his website, hopes to continue educating people all over the world about his culture through food and “swag.”

San Diego’s Prince St. Pizza is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Head on over to the Gaslamp Quarter next week for a slice of this Korean BBQ pizza while you can.