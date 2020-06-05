San Diego piers, boardwalks to reopen next week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Piers, boardwalks and other water areas in San Diego that were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will reopen next week, Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Thursday.

San Diego piers and boardwalks, Fiesta Island, East and West Mission Bay Park, and Balboa Park Central Mesa will reopen over the course of next week, starting Monday.

Scheduled reopenings include:

— Monday: East and West Mission Bay Parks reopen for park and water uses, including parking lots to 100% capacity. Fiesta Island to reopen for pedestrians, dogs and cyclists.

— Tuesday: All city piers and boardwalks reopen

— Friday: Balboa Park Central Mesa reopens, all Balboa Park parking lots reopen to 100% capacity

Fiesta Island will remain closed to vehicles until July 6.

Visitors will continue to be asked to practice physical distancing and refrain from any active sports activities at the beaches, Faulconer said.

Beaches were reopened in late April for limited uses such as running and jogging, then opened further Tuesday for passive uses like sitting and sunbathing.