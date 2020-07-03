San Diego parking enforcement resumes in time for July 4th weekend

SAN DIEGO — Parking will be at a premium during the holiday weekend, and now that parking enforcement has resumed in the city of San Diego, there are some rules drivers may have forgotten.

When the pandemic hit, there was a pause in parking enforcement starting March 16. Drivers got a break when it came to meters, time limits and even street sweeping schedules.

However, that all came to end on July 1. Enforcement started Monday with a two-week grace period in which anyone in violation between now and July 14 will receive a written warning.

“Trying to find a way to understand all the rules, making sure that this is the right rule, is this 30 minutes or is it a tow area — it is confusing,” OT Benson, who was visiting from out of town.

Pandemic or not, citations have and will continue to be issued for cars parked illegally at red and blue painted curbs with no warning given.

Starting July 15, fines for all violations make their return, with the city considering it one more step to restoring San Diego’s economy.

Whether it is the holiday weekend or just summertime in San Diego, parking can be a bit tricky.

Although many people will have Friday off, when it comes to parking rules, the city will only observe the holiday on the Fourth of July, Saturday. Officials are urging people to pay attention and read signs carefully throughout the weekend.

The city says business owners were overwhelmingly in support of bringing back parking enforcement, especially for those metered spots right in front of restaurants and retail shops, since they’ve reopened.