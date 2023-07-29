SAN DIEGO — A popular park in Mount Hope finally got a facelift after a fire destroyed the area’s well-loved playground over a year ago.

Back in 2021, San Diego police reported someone set fire to the play structure in Denis V. Allen Park. The fire completely destroyed the structure, as well as the surrounding rubberized surface.

Earlier this year, the park was remodeled by the City of San Diego, giving the space new play equipment and an updated nature area.

The nature area, transformed by the San Diego Parks and Recreation Department, previously only had a single bench. In the area, the department repurposed fallen trees from this year’s winter storms to create a Nature Exploration Area for kids to play on.

“Two and a half years ago, we entered office with an intention to provide every neighborhood in our District with the love and attention they deserve,” San Diego Council President Sean Elo-Rivera said in a statement. “This was especially important in Mount Hope, a community long neglected by our city.”

“The new play structure at Dennis V. Allen Park and plans to significantly improve the facilities are examples of turning that attention into action,” he continued.

The full renovation to the park was completed in March 2023, according to a spokesperson from the city.

City officials said it took over a year to complete the remodel, given difficulties getting new equipment amid pandemic-related supply chain issues and worker shortages.

Since the remodel’s completion, the park has grown into a popular spot to gather for the Mount Hope and surrounding communities.

“Dennis V. Allen Park has long been a popular community gathering place for residents of Mount Hope and surrounding neighborhoods and I’m happy to see its play structure restored after being destroyed in an act of vandalism,” San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said in a statement. “All San Diegans deserve great community spaces and I’m committed to ensuring we invest in every neighborhood’s parks.”