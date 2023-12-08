SAN DIEGO — The first all-inclusive playground in the city of San Diego was opened to the public earlier this week, bringing the city one step closer towards its massive redevelopment of Mission Bay Park.

Elected officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new playground, known as Tecolote Shores South, on Thursday. The new $4.1 million play and fitness area features modern equipment and practical upgrades to help accommodate park-goers with disabilities.

The local firm behind the design of the space, the Schmidt Design Group, describes it as the “most accessible playground in the City of San Diego park system.”

“Today it’s a wonderful day, because we were able to open this park, which is a playground specially made for children of all abilities,” District 2 San Diego City Councilmember Jennifer Campbell told FOX 5 during Thursday’s ribbon cutting. “I want everyone to come and enjoy (it).”

The playground is the second of two complementing playgrounds to open as part of Mission Bay Park’s redevelopment.

Last year, city officials opened the first Tecolote Shores North, which is located about 300 yards away from its southern companion. Combined, the two areas replace more than a hundred thousand square feet of dated facilities in the greater Mission Bay Park.

Similarly to its pair, the design of Tecolote Shores South draws inspiration from kites and the nearby water, borrowing elements from other renovations of San Diego attractions by the firm like Waterfront Park and the Pacific Highlands Ranch Community Park.

However, the signature aspect of this playground, according to the firm, is the raised play mound were the equipment is situated with multiple ADA pathways up the mound for visitors to reach the tallest points of the play structure.

Throughout the elevated play area, there are the typical ropes, swings, slides, rockers and merry-go-rounds for children to enjoy, including accessible iterations for those with disabilities to use. There are also sensory toys, obstacle areas and an inclusive, kid-friendly zip line.

Meanwhile, the Tecolote Shores South hosts a variety of attractions for individuals of all ages, such as outdoor fitness equipment and a new comfort station.

On top of the updated equipment, the new space boasts other much-needed improvements including: Braille signage for visitors with impaired sight, enhanced irrigation and landscaping, security lights, shaded areas and more.

“We worked with our Office of Accessibility to make sure that people of all abilities can use this park — especially children,” Campbell said. “It’s very exciting to be able to provide this for visitors and our own San Diegans.”

Financing for the redevelopment comes from the Mission Bay Park Improvement Fund, which was created by a 2008 ballot initiative and amended in 2016 by Measure J. A portion of the revenue comes from the leases of Mission Bay Park tenants — like restaurants, hotels and SeaWorld.

Among the other projects in the works by city officials through this fund includes the transformation of De Anza Cove into a protected wetland, with designated campsites and some recreational space.

The plan for De Anza Cove was unanimously approved by the San Diego City Planning Commission on Thursday.