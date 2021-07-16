San Diego offers limited edition 2021 Pride library cards

SAN DIEGO — A limited edition library card is now available in San Diego as part of the city’s celebration of Pride Month.

The San Diego Public Library Pride cards hit local libraries on Friday. The city says they’ll be available while supplies last at all 30 city libraries, which are now open for in-person services.

Our new SDPL Pride cards are coming soon! Starting this Friday, July 16, you'll be able get this limited Pride 2021 commemorate card designed by Clara at any of our 30 locations open for in-person & contactless pickup services, while supplies last: https://t.co/N47LMnxV9L pic.twitter.com/L7B4u6vPKc — SD Public Library (@SDPublicLibrary) July 13, 2021

The card was designed by a teen named Clara, who was one of more than 50 people who submitted art in this year’s Pride library card design contest. Her design features rainbows in the colors of several different LGBTQ Pride flags along with the words “you are loved.”

The San Diego Public Library held a series of four Pride-themed family-friendly storytimes from July 6-17. See a full list of 2021 Pride events in San Diego at sdpride.org.