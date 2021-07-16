San Diego offers limited edition 2021 Pride library cards

SAN DIEGO — A limited edition library card is now available in San Diego as part of the city’s celebration of Pride Month.
The San Diego Public Library Pride cards hit local libraries on Friday. The city says they’ll be available while supplies last at all 30 city libraries, which are now open for in-person services.
The card was designed by a teen named Clara, who was one of more than 50 people who submitted art in this year’s Pride library card design contest. Her design features rainbows in the colors of several different LGBTQ Pride flags along with the words “you are loved.”
The San Diego Public Library held a series of four Pride-themed family-friendly storytimes from July 6-17. See a full list of 2021 Pride events in San Diego at sdpride.org.