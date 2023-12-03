SAN DIEGO — HEY Operation, a non-profit which stands for Heal and Empower Youth, hosted its 12th annual gift packing event Sunday.

This year, with the help of volunteers, hundreds of people came together to package 8,000 gifts for children in need.

Diane Zoura and her cousin started the non-profit 12 years ago, with three people filling 25 bags in a garage.

On Sunday, the nonprofit hosted its 12th annual gift packing event for foster, orphaned, homeless and hospitalized children.

More than 300 volunteers of all ages showed up to assemble 8,000 gifts for less fortunate children in San Diego, Los Angeles and Tijuana.

“I have a passion for helping children and this is something we can do to help bring love into the children’s lives,” said Zoura.

With the help of sponsors, she purchases the gifts based on items foster care children need. Gifts bags include various items from toothbrushes and toothpaste, to gloves, toys, books and beanies.

HEY Operation’s mission prompted Jeanie Lopez to volunteer at the packing event for the first time. “Just the opportunity to help others and give back and share the Christmas spirit, there’s no greater feeling,” said Lopez. “So many people nowadays are having a hard time and it really hits the kids hard. So to have a group like this, that is especially looking out for the kids, this is awesome.”

HEY Operation is still trying to reach its $80,000 goal for gifts this year. You can visit their website for more information and details about the campaigns.