San Diego native honored during USS Cole remembrance ceremony

NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Navy honored 17 sailors who were killed 20 years ago in the attack on USS Cole at a ceremony on Monday.

Seaman Lakiba Nicole Palmer, a San Diego native, served aboard the guided-missile destroyer nicknamed “Determined Warrior.” It was bombed on Oct. 12, 2000, in a suicide attack in Yemen’s Aden harbor that left 17 sailors dead and 37 hurt.

Palmer was born in March 1978 and enlisted in the Navy the year after she graduated from San Diego High School. She was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, Navy Unit Commendation and the rank of Seaman.

The Navy also honored the sailors who fought fires and flooding for 96 hours straight after the attack to keep the ship afloat. There is a Hall of Heroes onboard the ship that leads to a memorial listing the names of the 17 sailors who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Seventeen stars are embedded in the blue-speckled deck, representing the sailors who walked that passageway more than 20 years ago.