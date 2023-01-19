SAN DIEGO — San Diego Museum Month is returning for its 34th year in February, offering half-priced admissions to over 60 museums and other popular destinations throughout San Diego County.

In order to be eligible, residents or visitors must pick up free Museum Month passes (up to four) beginning Jan. 26 at more than 75 local libraries to gain half-priced admissions at any of the participating museums, the San Diego Museum Council stated in a press release Thursday.

Guests can use the passes at as many of the museums as they’d like until Feb. 28.

“Museum Month is all about getting out and exploring everything that San Diego has to offer,” said San Diego Museum Council Executive Director Bob Lehman. “Whether you’re a local or a visitor, you’ll always find something new each year – from a new exhibition to a hidden neighborhood gem, as well as fun ideas for family day-trips or date-night destinations. In addition to the dozens of venues offering half-off admissions in February, we will be showcasing the many museums that are free year-round, so there really is something for everyone.”

Special half-off admission sites include a diverse range of museums, historic sites, gardens, aquariums and other cultural destinations in the area.

Here are the locations where Museum Month passes will be available:

San Diego County Library

San Diego Public Library

Carlsbad Public Library

Chula Vista Public Library

Coronado Public Library

Escondido Public Library

National City Public Library

Oceanside Public Library