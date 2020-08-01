San Diego MTS adopts new ‘8 Can’t Wait’ force reduction policies

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System announced Friday it is implementing various changes to its security department’s use-of-force policies. (Courtesy of MTS)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System announced Friday it is implementing various changes to its security department’s use-of-force policies, many of which are aimed at de-escalation and includes prohibitions on certain techniques.

MTS says many of the policy changes are based on the “8 Can’t Wait” campaign for law enforcement reform, and include:

banning carotid restraints, choke holds and the use of knee pressure on the neck, throat or head;

requiring use of force to be proportional to the seriousness of the subject’s offense;

a duty to intervene if witnessing excessive force by another employee;

requiring de-escalation tactics when feasible; and

requiring a warning prior to use of force

MTS says officer training already has begun. New policies go into effect beginning next week for the agency’s 64 internal MTS Code Compliance Inspectors and 158 contracted security officers.

“These reforms to the use-of-force policy are another step in our effort to comprehensively restructure our approach to transit safety. We will continue working to ensure the dignity and safety for our passengers,” said MTS Chair Nathan Fletcher.