SAN DIEGO — Minimum wage will increase for millions of workers across California on Jan. 1, 2024, including those employed within the City of San Diego.

Just how much will hourly pay increase?

According to city officials, employees who perform at least two hours of work in one or more calendar weeks of the year will receive a minimum wage increase from $16.30 to $16.85 an hour.

“With the cost of living rising, this increase could not come at a more needed time for workers and working families,” said Mayor Todd Gloria. “This increase means a better ability to make ends meet, put food on the table, and spend in our local businesses.”

The city said the change is in accordance with San Diego’s Earned Sick Leave and Minimum Wage Ordinance, which was approved in 2016.

How is the increase determined?

As explained by the city, San Diego minimum wage has gone up annually since 2019. The amount of the increase corresponds to the prior year’s increase — if any — in the cost of living as determined by the Consumer Price Index.

From retail workers to food service employees, the wage increase is applicable to all industries. The city said there are no exceptions.

Additionally, for those who receive tips and gratuities through their work, this does not count toward payment of minimum wage.

Updated notices

With the 2024 increase, employers will be required to post updated notices at workplaces. According to the city, every employer must post these notices “in a conspicuous place” at job sites.

Further information regarding the minimum wage increase can be found here. In the event of a complaint regarding pay changes, worker can call 619-615-1565.