Mayor’s office hosts back-to-school event to help families in need

SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria’s office hosted a back-to-school celebration in City Heights Saturday morning to help families in need of school supplies and resources.

The event, held at Park de la Cruz, served up to 2,000 students.

“While we don’t run our schools, we at the city have the responsibility to invest in our children,” Gloria said. “By creating this office, by creating these programs and holding events like this, we are signaling very clearly we believe in these young people and willing to invest in them because they are the future of our city.”

Many families were grateful for the event, as students were equipped with a backpack, portable mouse pad, padded chrome book case and headphones.

“To me, it’s a big help,” said Veronica Banks, a mother of two children who are attending elementary school. “Because I don’t have to purchase something that they can eventually need.”

Gloria tweeted almost 600 families received free school supplies and resources.

Today, almost 600 families received free school supplies and resources to help get through the school year as part of our #BackToSchool Celebration and pop-up vaccination clinic in #CityHeights. A HUGE thank you to our partners and City staff for making this possible. #ForAllofUs pic.twitter.com/qd9d8fg09j — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) August 21, 2021

With the pandemic having been tough on young people, Gloria said his office wanted to create an event to help them be successful.

“What we have done here in Park de la Cruz in City Heights is to bring together a variety of organizations – everyone from Scripps Health to provide Pfizer vaccines for our young people to local sports teams like San Diego Seals and San Diego Loyals – just to get kids ready for back to school,” the mayor said.

San Diego Unified School Districts starts classes Tuesday, August 31.