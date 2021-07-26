Gloria weighs in on vaccination proof debate

SAN DIEGO — As COVID-19 cases surge due to the delta variant, Mayor Todd Gloria says although there are no vaccination requirements for San Diego’s 11,000-plus city employees, that could change in the future.

Gloria says the city is exploring opportunities to consider asking San Diego employees to get vaccinated.

“Many of our city workers interface regularly with the public – police officers, firefighters, lifeguards, librarians,” the mayor said. “We want to model that behavior, so other folks will follow it.”

The news comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that all state employees and all workers at hospitals and health care facilities across California will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination under a state policy. Those who are unable or refuse to do so will have to be tested at least once a week.

The proof of vaccination may impact city bars and restaurants that are only just recovering, many willing to do whatever it takes to stay open.

Tommy Nguyen, the owner of Cross Street Chicken and Beer in the Convoy District in Kearny Mesa, says almost all of his employees are vaccinated, and those who are not are tested weekly. He said so far they are not requiring patrons to show proof of vaccination, but will follow the industry.

“The customers, anyone can come in,” Nguyen said. “If you’re not vaccinated, however, we would love for you guys to please do wear a mask, just because, you know, for the protection of our staff as well as the customers. But if you’re not, it’s going to be optional for you.”

Nguyen says it is a sensitive time for a lot of people right now.

“We want to make sure people’s privacy as well as their comfort is our first priority,” he said.



In San Francisco and Sacramento, many bars and restaurants are requiring customers to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in the last 72 hours in order to enter.

Back at Cross Street Chicken and Beer, they may not be requiring patrons to show proof of vaccination, but they are rewarding those who do.

“Right when the vaccination started to become available, we were offering on our social media if you show your vaccination card,” Nguyen said. “We’ll give you fries on the house – just to give people a little more incentive.”