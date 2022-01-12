Watch Live: San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria delivers 2022 State of the City address

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria on Wednesday night will lay out his administration’s priorities for the coming year when he delivers his 2022 State of the City address.

Last year, Gloria called the state of the city “fragile,” due in large part to the fallout of the pandemic. He used the address to discuss the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine using a Vaccination Super Station at Petco Park as well as the city’s issues with homelessness and racial equalities.

Although much has changed in the past year, the pandemic likely will loom large over this year’s speech. Infections in San Diego County have surged to unprecedented new highs in recent weeks and the city is determining how to move forward with hundreds of employees — including many police officers and firefighters — refusing the city’s vaccination mandate.

Wednesday’s address will be the third delivered by Gloria, who was elected mayor in 2020. He also gave the address as interim mayor in 2014 following the resignation of the embattled Bob Filner.

Gloria’s address is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and will be streamed live in the player above.

Check back for updates on this developing story.