SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria issued a statement Wednesday morning to commemorate U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, following the news of her death.

The oldest sitting U.S. senator, Sen. Feinstein died at age 90, sources confirmed to the Associated Press.

Mayor Gloria issued the following statement on Sen. Feinstein and her impact over her five decades of public service:

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Senator Diane Feinstein.

Senator Feinstein was a trailblazer, breaking down barriers for women in politics and serving the public for over 50 years. Her career was marked by a tireless commitment and unwavering dedication to the betterment of our nation. Her advocacy on critical issues such as gun safety, women’s rights, environmental protection and healthcare reform reflected her deep concern for the welfare of her fellow Californians and all Americans.

As a former mayor, Senator Feinstein was always a champion for cities in the Senate. San Diego was fortunate to have her as our representative in Washington, and our city is a better place because of her.

Today, San Diego joins the nation in mourning Senator Feinstein’s passing, but we are filled with immense gratitude for her service and all she has done for our city, state, and nation. Godspeed, Senator.”

Late Sen. Feinstein leaves behind a daughter, three step children, and a granddaughter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.