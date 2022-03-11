NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A San Diego man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of stealing a yacht and crashing multiple times as he tried to escape authorities, officials said.

The theft happened around 10 a.m. at the harbor in Newport Beach, a spokesperson for Orange County Sheriff’s Department told FOX 5. Deputies with the department’s Harbor Patrol unit got the call about a man who had commandeered a 60-foot yacht and headed to the area to try to stop him.

Over the course of a few minutes, the man hit a sailboat and at least one other vessel before he collided with a seawall near the bridge to Lido Isle, the sheriff’s department confirmed.

Dylan Eckardt, who works nearby, took video of the wild joyride.

“I realized that it was a man doing ‘donuts’ in a boat,” Eckardt told KTLA. “(He) ran over the sailboat and then a woman was in the back of the sailboat screaming. So my first reaction was to make sure the woman was OK.”

Debora Dolly, the woman aboard the boat, told the Associated Press that she was knocked down by the collision but not seriously hurt.

After slamming into that vessel, video recorded by another witness, Tareq Risheq, shows the stolen yacht jet across the bay, eventually colliding with another boat and slamming into the seawall.

“I saw the guy freaking out, and actually he was screaming, he was hurt, and he was lying down,” Risheq told KTLA. “And then the Harbor Patrol and the Coast Guard and the sheriff, they all came and surrounded him.”

Joel Siam, a 38-year-old from San Diego, was taken into custody a short time after he hit the wall, the sheriff’s department spokesperson said. He was booked by Newport Beach Police Department. According to the AP, he was suspected of grand theft of a boat and possession of a stolen boat and was jailed on $3 million bail.

The yacht was in-dock for maintenance and the keys were inside at the time it was taken, officials told the AP.

The sheriff’s department told FOX 5 that Harbor Patrol only got involved when the boat was stolen, but Newport Beach police had already been in the area searching for the man when he hopped aboard the yacht. Witnesses told KTLA that they originally called police because the same man was vandalizing cars on a street nearby.