SAN DIEGO — Oregon law enforcement arrested a suspect connected to the Nov. 5 shooting death of a 55-year-old man in the East Village neighborhood of San Diego.

Edward Childs, 34, of San Diego, was contacted by Oregon authorities in the 1400 block of North 1st Street in Hermiston, Oregon, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department stated in a news release Wednesday. Childs was arrested without incident on suspicion of murder and was booked into the Umatilla County Jail in Oregon.

The shooting happened in early November around 5:36 a.m. when San Diego police responded to a call about a man down in the street in the 1600 block of K Street, according to Sharki. The victim, identified as Charles Jordan, was found with a gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, detectives identified Childs as the suspect in the case, authorities said. Police learned Childs had traveled out of San Diego to Oregon where he was later arrested.

SDPD is working to have Childs be extradited to San Diego to face charges related to the murder of Jordan.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.