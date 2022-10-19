SAN DIEGO — A deadly drug case that was featured on the HBO documentary “The Crime of the Century” resulted in the sentencing of a San Diego man in U.S. Federal Court Wednesday, prosecutors said.

Cole Thomas Salazar, 32, was sentenced to 10 years for his role in supplying powdered fentanyl that caused the death of 24-year-old Sara Elizabeth Fuzzell on Nov. 3, 2020, Kelly Thornton with the Office of the United States Attorney Southern District of California stated in a news release.

“Our community lost a vibrant, intelligent 24-year-old victim to powdered fentanyl,” U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said. “We can’t stress enough the danger of powdered fentanyl. If you are a drug dealer who chooses to sell powdered fentanyl – disregarding the extreme risk – our office will prosecute you for any death resulting from your sale.”

Salazar, who used an online classified ads service to offer controlled substances for sale, sold fentanyl to Fuzzell the day before she died from the drug, according to the defendant’s plea agreement.

On Jan. 10, 2021, authorities arrested Salazar, finding packages of heroin and fentanyl on him.

“A search of a nearby hotel room turned up numerous quantities of controlled substances including more fentanyl and dealer-related paraphernalia such as scales, baggies and pay-and-owe sheets,” Thornton said.

Valerie Lynn Addison, a San Diego resident and co-defendant of Salazar, was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. Her sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 16, 2022.