SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man was sentenced to jail on Monday for committing a hate crime back in May, according to city attorney Mara W. Elliott.

Tony Taverlia McQueen, 57, will serve 44 days behind bars and two years probation for beating a transgender person at a downtown homeless resource center, according to the attorney. She said the victim in this case was seeking services at the center when McQueen attacked.

“Every person should be able to live a peaceful and dignified life free from intimidation and violence,” Elliott said. “Crimes like this have no place in our society. We strongly encourage victims and witnesses of hate crimes to come forward so that we can seek justice for our communities.”

As a condition of his probation, McQueen is ordered to stay away from the homeless center. Police records show he has a long criminal history.