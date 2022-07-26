SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man who traveled to Texas and fatally stabbed his boyfriend 93 times pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal crime, prosecutors said.

Alexander Yoichi Duberek, 25, faces up to life in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of interstate domestic violence resulting in death, U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Texas stated in a release. He was indicted in September 2021.

“This defendant plotted the murder of an innocent young man, methodically purchasing equipment, locating a stretch of desolate road, and stabbing the victim nearly eight dozen times,” U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham said. “Not every brutal domestic homicide falls within federal jurisdiction, but when it does, we are determined to use whatever tools we have to bring the perpetrator to justice. Mr. Duberek now faces the possibility of a life behind bars pondering his evil act.”

Duberek admitted that on Oct. 31, 2020, he traveled from his San Diego home to his boyfriend’s home in Plainview, Texas to commit the murder, according to plea papers.

Attorneys say Duberek first arrived at the Lubbock airport that evening, then took a cab to a Sam’s Club parking lot where he purchased a Toyota Camry for $3,000 cash. Next, he made his way to a Walmart, buying a knife, hatchet, gas can, collapsible shovel, headlamp, change of clothing, boots, personal hygiene items and first aid kit.

Duberek then went to his 30-year-old boyfriend’s home, murdering him on the side of a rural farm road and dumping his body, according to officials.

After the murder, Duberek sold the vehicle used in the killing to an individual outside of an auto auction in Houston, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Investigators later found blood in the backseat that matched the victim.

For roughly five months, Duberek remained at large before turning himself in to San Diego law enforcement on March 18, 2021, prosecutors said. When he was asked about a tattoo of his boyfriend’s first name on his ring finger while being booked into jail, he responded that it was the name of the person he had killed.