SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday, admitting to deceiving banks by using straw borrowers and fake information to get loans.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of California, Alvin Pates of San Diego pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to bank and tax fraud charges.

According to the plea agreement, between July 2014 and April 2020, Pates admitted to using names, social security numbers and credit of straw borrowers to get loans and lines of credit for his own personal use.

He is accused of preparing and directing people to prepare fake loan and credit card applications, which included fake paystubs, W2s and bank statements. The U.S. Attorney’s Office release reports he paid a 10% kickback from the loan proceeds to the straw borrower, and falsely promised to make all the payments on the loans.

He also admitted to aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns for two taxpayers for 2015. For one of the tax returns, it was falsely reported the individual had received “other income” totaling $538,462, and that they had paid federal income taxes of $543,643, ultimately receiving a tax refund of $376,260. The money was later returned to the IRS.

Pates is also accused of supplying false 1099 forms to the taxpayer to support the return and accompanied the taxpayer to the IRS to submit the false return.

In his plea agreement, he also admitted he funneled the majority of the loan proceeds through the bank accounts of one of his shell companies for personal use, such as personal transactions, cash withdrawals, personal living expenses and payments to other credit unions.

Pates admitted in court the total amount of the fraudulent loans charged in the indictment is $87,000; he will be required to pay restitution of at least $40,500.

Sentencing in this case is scheduled for March 1. Pates faces up to 30 years in prison, a $1 million fine, along with forfeiture and restitution, if convicted on the bank fraud charges. He is also facing up to three years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years supervised release, forfeiture and restitution, if convicted on charges of aiding and advising preparation of false tax return.

The U.S. Secret Service and IRS Criminal Investigation assisted the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of California in this case.