SAN DIEGO — A 30-year-old San Diego man on Thursday pleaded guilty to engaging in sex trafficking of women in California, Nevada, Massachusetts and Virginia from November 2019 through January 2021, prosecutors said.

Davon Dunn, also known as “Lil Kant,” admitted to knowingly recruiting, enticing, harboring, transporting, providing, obtaining and maintaining a woman (“AF1), knowing and in reckless disregard of the fact that means of force, threats of force, fraud, coercion and any combination of such means would be used to cause AF1 to engage in commercial sex acts, according to the plea agreement.

Between April 2020 and January 2021 in Southern California and elsewhere, Dunn said he used force, fraud and coercion to cause AF1 to engage in commercial sex acts, Jennifer Thornton with the Office of the United States Attorney Southern District of California stated in a news release.

“In particular, Dunn harbored AF1 in an apartment in Riverside County, where he provided transportation for AF1 to travel to and from “dates” (which is the meeting between the customer and commercial sex worker for the activity of prostitution), including “dates” in San Diego County, where AF1 engaged in commercial sex acts,” Thornton said.

Dunn was able to provide food and supplies needed for AF1 to engage in commercial sex acts, prosecutors said. He confirmed that AF1 shared the proceeds of her commercial sex acts with him. Dunn also used his cell phone to post, repost and push the commercial sex advertisements featuring AF1 to the top of the webpage.

Around Oct. 1, 2020, Dunn struck AF1 in her face, ribs and back to cause her to resume engaging in commercial sex acts after AF1 indicated she no longer wished to engage in commercial sex acts, the plea agreement read.

“Dunn’s use of force against AF1 resulted in injuries to her face and caused her to experience multiple fainting episodes. Dunn also admitted to posting commercial advertisements, and booking hotel and airline travel all related to his commercial sex trafficking of AF1,” Thornton said.

In November 2022, Dunn was charged with sex trafficking women by fraud, force and coercion and transporting women in interstate commerce for the purpose of engaging in commercial sex acts, per officials. He was arrested in December 2022 without bail by the court.

A sentencing hearing is set for April 21 at 9 a.m.