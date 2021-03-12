San Diego man gets jail sentence for trying to bring loaded gun on flight

A 36-year-old San Diego man was sentenced Friday, March 12, 2021, to nine months in custody for trying to bring a loaded gun onto an international flight. (Adobe Stock image)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A San Diego man was sentenced Friday to nine months in custody for trying to bring a loaded gun onto an international flight.

Elan Leroy Gwynn, 36, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of carrying a weapon or explosive on an aircraft for attempting to bring the firearm onto a March 17, 2020, flight from San Diego International Airport to London.

The gun was detected in Gwynn’s carry-on luggage at the airport’s TSA security checkpoint, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The firearm was a Glock 19 replica “ghost gun,” one which features no serial number or other identifying markings and is illegal under California law, prosecutors said. He also had several grams of methamphetamine in his possession, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In addition to the nine-month sentence, a San Diego federal judge ordered Gwynn to pay a $5,000 fine and forfeit the gun and ammunition seized in the case.

