San Diego man gets 15 years for mailing stuffed animals full of meth, owning fake credit cards

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for mailing stuffed animals filled with methamphetamine and for possessing counterfeit credit cards, according to U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer.

According to a plea agreement, Daniel Wayne Gorman, using the alias “Daniel German,” mailed four packages in July 2016 from Jamul to Guam, each containing stuffed animals filled with a total of more than two kilograms of pure methamphetamine. The packages ultimately were intercepted by officials in Barrigada, Guam.

Gorman, 33, also was sentenced on separate credit card fraud charges after officials say they found “significant evidence of identity theft and credit card fraud” when searching his home in March 2018.

“We aren’t going to allow the U.S. Mail to become a smuggling service for drug traffickers,” Brewer said in a release. “This case is the result of excellent work by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Wasserman and agents from the U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.”

Their discovery included more than 500 counterfeit credit cards, numerous fake Florida driver’s licenses featuring Gorman’s photograph and identifying information from other people as well as “white plastic cards, magnetic strip readers, a card embosser, a tipping foil machine, and holograms,” according to a news release from Brewer’s office.