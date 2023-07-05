LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A San Diego man was found dead in his car in Death Valley National Park on Monday morning, according to a release.

The release stated that on Monday, July 3, at around 10 a.m., a National Park Service maintenance worker saw a vehicle about 30 yards off of the North Highway. When they got to the vehicle, they found a man unresponsive.

NPS park rangers, Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, and Inyo County Coroner’s Office responded and the man, a 65-year-old man from San Diego, California, was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the release, tracks from the vehicle ran along the road shoulder before it veered off the road. The vehicle did not crash but had two flat tires when it stopped. The vehicle was still operational and was not stuck, but the air conditioning was not operational.

The driver’s window was down, showing that the air conditioning was not functioning while he was driving, the release said.

The investigation suggested that a heat-related illness may have caused him to run off the road.

According to the release, the high temperature the previous day was 126 degrees Fahrenheit. The overnight low temperature was 98.