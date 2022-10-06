Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story contained incorrect information about whose custody the man died in and when he was arrested. He was in the custody of San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and was arrested March 3. The story has been corrected. We apologize for the errors.

SAN DIEGO — A 52-year-old man died in sheriff’s custody Wednesday after being assaulted by other incarcerated individuals, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

Raymond Vogelman was observed fighting with others in a housing module at George Bailey Detention Facility just after 7 p.m., according to the department.

Once the men were separated, deputies determined Vogelman needed emergency medical attention from his injuries. Deputies and jail medical staff administered aid on the man until paramedics arrived.

Vogelman was taken to a hospital, where his health continued to decline, according to the department. The San Diego resident was later pronounced dead.

Vogelman was arrested March 3 by San Diego police on suspicion of two counts of burglary and committing a felony while on bail, according to the sheriff’s department. He was booked into San Diego Central Jail and was transferred to George Bailey Detention Facility on September 1.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit is investigating the incident. The Citizens’ Law Enforcement Review Board was notified of the death.

The circumstances are still under investigation. Further information will be released as it becomes available, the department said.