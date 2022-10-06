SAN DIEGO — A 52-year-old man died in police custody on Oct. 5 after being assaulted by other incarcerated individuals, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

Raymond Vogelman, who was arrested on Oct. 3 on suspicion of two counts of burglary and committing a felony while on bail, was observed fighting with others in a housing module at the George Bailey Detention Facility just after 7 p.m., according to SDSO deputies.

Once the men were separated, officers determined Vogelman needed emergency medical attention from injuries sustained during the altercation. Deputies and jail medical staff administered aid until paramedics arrived on scene.

Vogelman was then transported to an area hospital, where his health continued to decline, according to SDPD. The San Diego resident was later pronounced deceased, the department said.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit is investigating the incident. The Citizens’ Law Enforcement Review Board was also notified of the death.

The circumstances are still under investigation. Further information will be released as it becomes available.