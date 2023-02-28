SAN DIEGO – A local resident suspected of maintaining a steroid distribution center in Spring Valley was charged Monday, prosecutors said.

Edgar Lopez Feliciano, 52, of San Diego, is accused of creating and distributing significant quantities of anabolic steroids throughout the U.S., Kelly Thornton with the Office of the United States Attorney Southern District of California stated in news release.

Authorities arrested Feliciano on Monday after conducting searches at the steroid distribution center in Spring Valley and Feliciano’s residence in Poway, where they found a large amount of anabolic steroids (estimated to be hundreds of thousands of individual dosage-units); more than $25,000 in U.S. currency; six Rolex watches as well as other luxury jewelry; and multiple high-end luxury vehicles including a 2023 Mercedes Mayback S580 and a 2023 Mercedes AMG G63.

The investigation revealed that Feliciano allegedly purchased anabolic steroid powders from sources of supply located in China and Turkey, which he then used to create and manufacture anabolic steroids for distribution throughout the U.S. through the U.S. Mail system, per officials.

“According to postal meter readings, law enforcement officials estimate that Feliciano distributed more than 10,000 parcels containing anabolic steroids between June 2022 and August 2022 and until his arrest continued to distribute anabolic steroids from the distribution center in Spring Valley on a daily basis,” Thornton said.

Between 2018 and 2021, multiple financial accounts held by Feliciano showed deposits of around $7 million and more than $2.5 million in wire transfers sent from these accounts to overseas entities suspected in producing and distributing Schedule II Controlled substances, according to the complaint.