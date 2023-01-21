San Diego Police on scene of a shooting that left a 29-year-old black man dead. (Picture taken on Jan. 20 by KSWB)

SAN DIEGO – A San Diego man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of shooting and killing another man in downtown San Diego, police announced.

Officers determined that Dajon Shingleton, 20, of San Diego was the suspect in the deadly shooting, police said. Shingleton was reportedly located at a home in the 3200 block of Sweetwater Springs Blvd. in Spring Valley.

Shingletown allegedly surrendered to officers and was taken into custody without incident at around 3:40 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect is now charged with the murder of a 29-year-old man who was found with a gunshot wound on a sidewalk in the 300 block of 7th Avenue Friday morning.

That 29-year-old man, whose name is not being released, later died at the scene at 4:40 a.m. Friday.

An investigation showed that a group of people sped away in a white Jeep SUV while two suspects were reportedly on the run, in a nearby multi-story parking garage, police said.

Officers pulled over a vehicle matching the Jeep’s description and took two women and a man into custody. They also detained another man who was running on foot.

They were all eventually released.

Authorities set up a perimeter at the parking garage where two remaining suspects were believed to have been last seen. After numerous hours, officers cleared the garage because none of the suspects were present.

Detectives learned that the deceased victim had a small argument with Shingleton and his group at 600 L St., police said. During a small verbal exchange, Shingletown allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot the victim one time in the chest.

The deceased individual’s name will not be released until the family is alerted about it.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.