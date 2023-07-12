SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man was arrested last week on suspicion of contacting minors in an attempt to engage in sexual activities, then re-arrested days later, authorities said.

Eric Jacob Layton was first arrested Thursday at 6400 Panel Court in the University City area before he was booked into San Diego County Jail and held on $275,000 bail, according to an FBI San Diego news release. The following day, Layton was released on bond with a hearing set for Monday.

Three days after he was released, the FBI arrested Layton near his home on federal charges out of the Southern District of Florida on attempted production of child pornography charges, the FBI said. Layton was taken into federal custody awaiting extradition to Florida.

Layton is suspected of targeting minors in youth sports on many occasions, the release stated.

“He initiated contact as a doctor, sports reporter, massage therapist, and youth sports modeling agent to establish a relationship and either solicit sexually explicit photos or arrange in-person meetings,” the release alleged.

The Plantation Police Department in Broward County, Florida and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Cyber Tipline received a report in early April of a 15-year-old boy being solicited via social media and phone calls to produce child sexual abuse material, according to the FBI. The investigation revealed that Layton, who lives with his infant son, used accounts to contact the minor that were linked back to his residence, the FBI said.

“Layton has even facilitated multiple massages of a minor, portraying himself as a sports massage therapist named Travis Parkin who specialized in youth athletes,” the release stated. “He also contacted potential victims identifying himself as a sports physician by the name of Dr. Alexis Iniesta.”

Several victims have been identified, but authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying more victims who are believed to be from the San Diego area.