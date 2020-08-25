San Diego lifeguards help rescue baby dolphin

PACIFIC BEACH — A baby dolphin was rescued from Pacific Beach Monday after lifeguards say it beached itself repeatedly despite their efforts to escort it back into the ocean.

@SDLifeguards at Pacific Beach are trying to escort a baby dolphin back out to sea, but it keeps beaching itself. SeaWorld rescue is on its way… pic.twitter.com/hhnSqOlqNG — San Diego Lifeguards (@SDLifeguards) August 25, 2020

San Diego Lifeguards posted a video on Twitter Monday, saying lifeguards were trying to escort the dolphin back out to sea.

Their efforts were unsuccessful, and SeaWorld sent its biologists to help.

Officials posted another video of lifeguards helping to load the dolphin into a carrier for care.

@SDLifeguards work with SeaWorld Animal Rescue to save a juvenile dolphin at Pacific Beach. We hope it will be OK! pic.twitter.com/BVxRrPHxPc — San Diego Lifeguards (@SDLifeguards) August 25, 2020

