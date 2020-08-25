San Diego lifeguards help rescue baby dolphin

PACIFIC BEACH — A baby dolphin was rescued from Pacific Beach Monday after lifeguards say it beached itself repeatedly despite their efforts to escort it back into the ocean.
San Diego Lifeguards posted a video on Twitter Monday, saying lifeguards were trying to escort the dolphin back out to sea.
Their efforts were unsuccessful, and SeaWorld sent its biologists to help.
Officials posted another video of lifeguards helping to load the dolphin into a carrier for care.
