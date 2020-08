SAN DIEGO — Lifeguards rescued two paragliders from the cliffs at Blacks Beach Sunday.

San Diego Lifeguards posted a photo on Twitter just after 5:30 p.m. saying the two paragliders collided and fell onto the cliffs.

They suffered only minor injuries.

@SDLifeguards rescue two paragliders after they collided and fell onto the cliffs at Blacks Beach. Fortunately they only had minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/smnwvmzLfV — San Diego Lifeguards (@SDLifeguards) August 24, 2020

No other details were released.