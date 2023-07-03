SAN DIEGO — With the much-anticipated Fourth of July celebrations starting in hours, San Diego’s dedicated team of lifeguards is gearing up to ensure the safety of beachgoers.

A contingent of 250 highly trained lifeguards is preparing to patrol shores ready to handle any situation.

“Every day you are coming to the beach, we want you to swim near a lifeguard, ask a lifeguard where a good place to swim is,” said Sgt. Westley Fransway, a San Diego lifeguard.

The lifeguards have been diligently training and equipping themselves for the bustling holiday weekend. Their new Triton rescue ship will also patrol the waters of Mission Bay searching for speeding and reckless boaters, but their primary objective is to prevent accidents and respond to incidents that may occur along the city’s coastlines.

“There’s going to be a good chance of a lot of different calls at one time so we have to make sure we have a lot of personnel able to respond, able to handle both phone calls at once,” Fransway said.

One safety measure that lifeguards are emphasizing is the “Stingray Shuffle.” As San Diego beaches are home to these marine creatures, lifeguards are reminding beach visitors to shuffle their feet through the sand when entering or exiting the water. This gentle movement creates vibrations that alert the usually docile stingrays to human presence, reducing the risk of accidental encounters and potential stings.

Additionally, lifeguards are urging all boaters planning to navigate San Diego’s waters during the holiday festivities to possess a valid California Boaters Card. This card signifies that boaters have undergone mandatory boater education and are aware of the rules and regulations governing watercraft operation, ensuring that all operators are properly trained promotes safer boating experiences and reduces the likelihood of accidents on the water.