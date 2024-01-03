SAN DIEGO — San Diego beaches saw around 165,000 people visit during the high surf advisory last week, according to fire officials.

From Dec. 28 to Dec. 31, local lifeguards performed 96 rescues, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department posted Tuesday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The high surf prompted daring surfers to take to the waters as they rode massive waves for an experience of a lifetime.

Drone 5 captured the power of mother nature as swells slammed into the the Children’s Pool Walkway in La Jolla.

The high surf also impacted piers in Imperial Beach, Ocean Beach and Pacific Beach.

The 57-year-old Ocean Beach Pier was damaged after getting hit hard by waves over the weekend. Although the pier has not been open since October, it will remain closed through early 2024 because of previous damage.

On Friday, Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach, which is home to a hotel, was forced to temporarily close due to high surf. In Imperial Beach, a manager at a restaurant on pier claims she felt the pier shake and wobble while working.

Another high surf advisory, which is labeled as minor severity, will be in effect from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Thursday for San Diego County coastal areas, per the National Weather Service. Large breaking waves of seven to 10 feet are expected.