San Diego lifeguards on high alert for Memorial Day weekend

LA JOLLA – San Diego Fire-Rescue lifeguards have increased patrols this Memorial Day weekend and want to remind beach visitors of important safety tips when heading out to the water.

“We just want to ask everyone to pack your patience, this is a busy Memorial Day weekend, parking lots are full – there is a lot of traffic coming and going into the beach area,” said Lieutenant Lonnie Stephens with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Lt. Stephens reminds visitors not to forget beach essentials, “stay hydrated, bring plenty of water, wear your sunscreen, stay in the shade as much as possible.”

Rip current activity is possible this weekend, but officials say if you’re stuck in the water don’t panic.

“Just float on your back and then wave your arm and the lifeguards will come and rescue you,” said Lt. Stephens.

When looking for a safe spot to swim on the beach, Lt. Stephens says to ask a lifeguard or spot the flags located on the beach.

With an increase in people in the water, don’t forget to shuffle your feet to ward off sting rays.

“We visit the sting ray’s environment that is their home, we always recommend people do shuffle their feet and if you do get stung by a sting ray please report to the lifeguard immediately so we can begin the treatment,” said Lt. Stephens.