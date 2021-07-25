San Diego lifeguard proposes to girlfriend while surfing in Pacific Beach

Meagan Sharp, 29, said it all started when she and her boyfriend Alex Newsome, 34, went surfing in North Pacific Beach Tuesday. (Credit: @sandiegosurfphotos)

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego lifeguard gave the surprise of a lifetime to his now fiancée in a proposal in Pacific Beach.

Meagan Sharp, 29, said it all started when she and her boyfriend Alex Newsome, 34, went surfing in North Pacific Beach Tuesday.

“While we were out, I saw a jet ski near the pier, and Alex told me to paddle to the outside,” she said.

Once they got closer to Crystal Pier, Sharp said the jet ski started to come over to them and realized the person on the watercraft was their lifeguard friend, Josh.

“We all chatted for a minute,” she said. “And then Alex hopped onto the jet ski and Josh handed him the ring. He got down on one knee and I, of course, said yes.”

Sharp said they both had to collect themselves on the beach after the proposal.

“Poor bystanders thought I had been rescued,” she said. “We were both just so excited about the whole thing and couldn’t wait to share the moment with friends and family. It was all pretty surreal.”

Sharp also thanked everyone who was involved with the planning.

“The other lifeguards were all super helpful and supportive, and this took a ton of planning and approvals,” she said.

The ring used in the proposal, according to Sharp, is Newsome’s great grandmother’s ring from the 1920s.