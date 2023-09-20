SAN DIEGO — Another group of San Diego leaders are urging California Governor Gavin Newsom to declare an emergency over the Tijuana River sewage crisis.

The water from the Tijuana River Valley is contaminated with sewage that comes from Mexico and other areas of the border. The situation has caused South Bay beaches to be closed for 650 consecutive days now.

The crisis, however, has been an issue that’s been ongoing for decades. San Diego leadership is now saying it has stop stop as it is affecting and threatening the public’s health.

Commissioners with the Port of San Diego are now joining the fight.

“Today our families and friends are forced to choose between public access and public health, between toxic pollution in the ocean or toxic pollution on land. No more,” said Sandy Naranjo, Vice Chair of the Port of San Diego. “An emergency declaration today means a fast track to funding to efficiency and to do progress.”

Naranjo joined other city leaders Wednesday morning in holding a news conference near the Tijuana River Valley.

“On June 9 of this year, the Environmental Protection Agency and the IBWC identified 10 projects that would solve this problem,” she continued. “Why aren’t these projects moving forward? The answer is simple: federal. The federal government is not funding them.”

The San Diego City Council and the County Board of Supervisors and is calling for a state and federal declaration of a state of emergency.

“Much has been made about the $350 million that’s been appropriated. The full solution would require somewhere around $ 1.5 billion,” said Vivian Moreno, representing District 8 on the city council.

FOX 5 has reached out to Governor Newsom to ask if he plans on declaring a state of emergency over the crisis. His office has received our request, but we are waiting to hear back with an answer.