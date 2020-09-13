San Diego agencies share support for ambushed LA deputies

SAN DIEGO — As news that a gunman approached the patrol car of two Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies and shot them in the head spread through Southern California Saturday night, San Diego law enforcement agencies reacted with an outpouring of support.
Messages of encouragement and solidarity were shared by San Diego Sheriff’s and Police departments, the FBI’s San Diego division, and the San Diego Deputy District Attorneys’ office.
“Tonight, our thoughts and prayers are with (LASD) as two of their deputies are fighting for their lives,” SDPD’s official account wrote.
“The two deputies sustained multiple gunshot wounds in an ambush attack as they sat in their patrol vehicle.”
View more of the messages of support below: