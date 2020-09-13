San Diego agencies share support for ambushed LA deputies

SAN DIEGO — As news that a gunman approached the patrol car of two Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies and shot them in the head spread through Southern California Saturday night, San Diego law enforcement agencies reacted with an outpouring of support.

Messages of encouragement and solidarity were shared by San Diego Sheriff’s and Police departments, the FBI’s San Diego division, and the San Diego Deputy District Attorneys’ office.

“Tonight, our thoughts and prayers are with (LASD) as two of their deputies are fighting for their lives,” SDPD’s official account wrote.

“The two deputies sustained multiple gunshot wounds in an ambush attack as they sat in their patrol vehicle.”

Our hearts are with #LASD and the law enforcement community. 🙏 Warning: disturbing video of ambush shooting of two deputies. https://t.co/iCHwPq5vNi — San Diego Deputy DAs (@SanDiegoDDAs) September 13, 2020

All of us at @SDSheriff send our thoughts and prayers to @LASDHQ after two of their deputies were shot in the line of duty. https://t.co/n7eQHs9eUc — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) September 13, 2020

The FBI San Diego Division stands in solidarity with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tonight. Two of their deputies are fighting for their lives after being shot in an ambush tonight. @LASDHQ https://t.co/elvH9SzNaU — FBI San Diego (@FBISanDiego) September 13, 2020

Tonight, our thoughts and prayers are with @LASDHQ as two of their deputies are fighting for their lives.



The two deputies sustained multiple gunshot wounds in an ambush attack as they sat in their patrol vehicle. https://t.co/JXtgtF1wkw — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) September 13, 2020