SAN DIEGO — Headed out for a run today? If so, you’ll be trekking through the fourth best city for runners in the U.S., according to Runner’s World.

San Diego is among the top 10 best running cities based on a new study conducted by ARRIS, which analyzed U.S. cities with a population of more than 500,000.

Runner’s World says factors that were considered during this study included pedestrian fatality rates, average air quality index, percent of residents living within a 10-minute walk of a park and average annual rainfall.

According to the study, one in three Americans like to run in parks and the ideal outdoor temperature among runners is 63 degrees.

With over more than 400 parks and 26 miles of shoreline from Sunset Cliffs to La Jolla, according to the city’s parks and recreation webpage, it looks like San Diego has what runners are looking for when they lace up their shoes for an on foot venture outdoors.

The study shows the follow data for San Diego:

— Pedestrian fatality rate per 100,000 is 2.32.

— Average air quality index is 47.

— Percent of residents living within a 10-minute walk to a park is 81%.

— Annual average rainfall in inches is 8.78.

The study also shows California is home to the most top tier running cities with two others ranking in the top 10: San Francisco (ranking first) and San Jose (ranking ninth).

Other cities that made ran to the top of the list include Boston, Mass., Mesa, Ariz., Denver, Colo. and Seattle, Wash. A full list of the best running cities can be found here.

According to the survey the top reasons Americans run are to improve cardiovascular fitness, to strengthen muscles, to de-stress and to maintain weight.

Grab your ear buds and water bottle San Diegans — it looks like a great day to take a run in one of the best running cities in the nation.