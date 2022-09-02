SAN DIEGO – Survey data from AAA says San Diego is the second-most booked destination for Southern Californians looking to get away for Labor Day weekend.

Coming in just behind Las Vegas, America’s Finest City took the No. 2 spot on the list based on hotel, cruise and tour bookings in the area during the holiday weekend, according to the Auto Club of Southern California.

The survey also found that roughly 32% of Americans plan to travel for Labor Day and that the majority of those travelers, 82%, will drive to their destination.

The top eight travel locations for Southern Californians this Labor Day, according to AAA:

Las Vegas San Diego Orlando Alaska Fort Lauderdale Nashville Hawaii Europe

“Right now, travelers can find some great deals for future travel, especially on cruises. For those who want to travel in the fall, the best advice is to get those plans in place as soon as possible due to the pent up demand, work with a reputable travel advisor who is aware of the requirements where you want to go, and consider travel insurance that would cover trip interruptions,” said Heather Felix, the Auto Club’s vice president of travel products & services.

AAA officials say that they expect to assist more than 58,000 roadside drivers this Labor Day and suggest that travelers check tires, batteries, belts, fluid levels and general car maintenance before hitting the road this weekend.