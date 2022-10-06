Downtown San Diego skyline in California is seen at sunset. (Adobe Stock Photo)

SAN DIEGO — San Diego has been pinned the “greenest” city in America, according to a study released by WalletHub on Wednesday.

The 100 largest U.S. cities were compared using 28 key indicators of sustainability and environmental friendliness to determine who takes the top spot in “green” living. Some areas of consideration include greenhouse gas emissions per capita, “green” job opportunities and smart energy policies.

San Diego scored a 70.19, leading the charts in the categories of energy sources, environment, transportation, lifestyle and policy. Portland, Oregon came in a close second with a score of 69.04 and Honolulu, Hawaii took third place at 68.59.

“Greenness” of San Diego (1=Best; 50=Avg.)

45th – Greenhouse-Gas Emissions per Capita

12th – % of Green Space

23rd – Annual Excess Fuel Consumption

34th – % of Commuters Who Drive

29th – Walk Score

8th – Farmers Markets per Capita

The reports release comes amid National Energy Awareness Month. The federal government in the month of October pledges to lead by example by providing leadership in energy resilience and energy technology.

According to a Gallup poll, 53% of Americans believe environmental protections should be prioritized over economic growth. America’s Finest City — now “greenest” — appears to be leading that charge.