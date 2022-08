Travelers are seen working through the TSA line on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at the San Diego International Airport in San Diego. (Joshua Jenkins, FOX 5)

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego International Airport served a record number of travelers in June, the largest since the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said Tuesday.

The airport recorded 2,068,397 passengers in June, the highest volume of travelers heading through the airport in “America’s Finest City” since December 2019 — 1,996,704 of those recorded were traveling domestically, while the remaining 71,693 were flying outside of the United States.

The number reported Tuesday is up 7.9% from May 2022 and up significantly from the reported 1,588,699 travelers a year prior.

“SAN has seen a steady increase in passenger numbers as demand for summer travel continues,” said Kimberly Becker, President & CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. “Reaching more than two million passengers is a milestone we can celebrate as our region continues to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

On June 26, 82,000 passengers were served, making it the heaviest day for travel in that month.

Airport representatives have yet to release numbers for July.