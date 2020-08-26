San Diego International Auto Show canceled due to pandemic concerns

The San Diego International Auto Show has been canceled this year with organizers citing health risks of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was scheduled to be held Dec. 31-Jan. 3 at the San Diego Convention Center. In a news release, Dean Mansfield, president of the New Car Dealers Association San Diego County, said the coronavirus outbreak “resulted in a situation where we are unable to hold the show.”

Because of the amount of planning required for an event of its size, Mansfield said organizers sought to provide notice of the event’s cancellation “as soon as reasonably possible.”

“Of course, the health and safety of all of the workers, exhibitors and attendees who make the auto show such a special event are of vital importance,” he said in a statement.

The next iteration of the show is planned to be held Dec. 30, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022, organizers say.