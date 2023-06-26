The crowd in Terminal 2 at San Diego International Airport on the morning of Friday, May 26 — ahead of Memorial Day weekend. (KSWB/FOX 5)

SAN DIEGO — Summer travel season is well underway, with millions of people hitting the roads and the skies for their next adventure. However, those headed to San Diego International Airport (SAN) should be ready for possible delays.

After a rough season last year, a new study from the travel insurance company InsureMyTrip looked to help passengers predict which airports are likely to experience delays or cancellations this summer.

SAN, the company found, was among the top U.S. airports most likely to experience a delay during the busiest travel season of the year.

On a ranking of the airports with the highest percentage of delays, SAN ranked 10th based on Department of Transportation data from the first three months of 2023, coming in behind Orlando International Airport in Florida.

The majority delayed flights from the first quarter of the year came from six airports in Hawaii and Florida, according to the InsureMyTrip study.

The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu was ranked as the top spot for the highest delay rate in the country, with nearly 29.8% of flights leaving past their scheduled departure times from January to March of this year.

One other California airport made the list of airports with the highest amount of delays, San Francisco International.

The full ranking of airports with the highest percentage of delays can be found below:

Honolulu, HI: Daniel K. Inouye International Las Vegas, NV: Las Vegas Airport San Francisco, CA: San Francisco International Palm Beach, FL: Palm Beach International Maui. HI: Official Kahului Airport Kauai. HI: Lihue Airport San Juan, PR: Luis Muñoz Marín International Fort Lauderdale, FL: Fort Lauderdale – Hollywood International Orlando, FL: Orlando International San Diego, CA: San Diego International

Construction to the new Terminal 1 at the airport and a particularly wet winter in the region could have contributed to some of the delays tracked at SAN earlier this year. Nonetheless, travelers should be prepared for possible holdups or interruptions as travel ramps up into the summer months.

Here’s some tips for those heading to the airport for their next trip to cut down on time:

Check your flight status in advance: Before coming to the airport, confirm your flight time and if there have been any changes to the itinerary. SAN’s flight tracker can be used to do this on a web browser.

Before coming to the airport, confirm your flight time and if there have been any changes to the itinerary. SAN’s flight tracker can be used to do this on a web browser. Arrive to the airport early: With the construction, traffic congestion getting into the airport is likely. Crowds are also anticipated to create additional delays, whether it’s something like waiting longer to check your bag or lengthy wait times to get through TSA. Do not cut it close — arrive at least two hours before your flight. If you have a flight during peak times, it might benefit you to get there earlier. Busiest curbside times at SAN are 4 a.m. to 6:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., according to the airport authority. Construction impacts to the roads near the airport can be viewed here.

With the construction, traffic congestion getting into the airport is likely. Crowds are also anticipated to create additional delays, whether it’s something like waiting longer to check your bag or lengthy wait times to get through TSA. Do not cut it close — arrive at least two hours before your flight. Make parking reservations: New Terminal 1 construction has limited the number of parking spots available to those in the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza. Anyone planning on parking there should make reservations in advance to secure a spot or use curbside valet. Reservations can be made here.

New Terminal 1 construction has limited the number of parking spots available to those in the Terminal 2 Parking Plaza. Anyone planning on parking there should make reservations in advance to secure a spot or use curbside valet. Reservations can be made here. Use the free electric shuttle or ride-share: Avoid the traffic and take the free shuttle bus between the Old Town Transit Station and SAN. The electric buses operate seven days a week from 4:45 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. The bus has an average arrival time of every 20 to 30 minutes. Ride-shares are also a good alternative for people who need to be dropped off.

Avoid the traffic and take the free shuttle bus between the Old Town Transit Station and SAN. The electric buses operate seven days a week from 4:45 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. The bus has an average arrival time of every 20 to 30 minutes. Ride-shares are also a good alternative for people who need to be dropped off. Skip the pick-up traffic by using the Cell Phone Lot: Avoid circling by parking at the Cell Phone Lot in the Terminal 2 West Parking Lot to wait for your party. The lot, located on McCain Road, is open from 5 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. every day.

Rankings from InsureMyTrip were based on the flight delay rates per airport using data from the company and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Transportation Statistics, which tracks on-time performance of domestic flights operated by large air carriers. All airports on the list reported 3,900 or more scheduled flights for the first quarter of the year, spanning January to March.